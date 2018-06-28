Ex-soldier Gets 10 Months for Kan. Sham Marriage

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A former Kansas soldier has been sentenced to 10 months in prison for entering into a sham marriage so he could get additional military benefits and his Jamaican bride could become a legal immigrant.

Joshua Priest briefly apologized at his hearing Monday in federal court in Wichita. The former Fort Riley private pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to commit marriage fraud and wire fraud.

U.S. District Judge Monti Belot rejected a request from prosecutors to be lenient because Priest had been cooperative. Priest had testified against his wife, Shannakay Hunter. The judge told Priest he violated the oath he took as a soldier.

Belot also ordered restitution of more than $26,000 for the fraudulently obtained housing and subsistence benefits given married soldiers.