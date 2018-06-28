Ex-St. Louis Mayor Admits Mishandling Legal Fees

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A state panel says that former St. Louis mayor Freeman Bosley can expect to face disciplinary action from the Missouri Supreme Court for mishandling clients' legal fees.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Bosley acknowledged improper financial practices at his law firm during a Monday hearing of the court's Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel .

The state alleges Bosley combined his own money with clients' funds, used trust-account money to pay personal expenses and failed to keep accurate records. The state investigation shows Bosley may owe about $6,250 to third-party health care providers.

The disciplinary panel's punishment options include reprimand, probation, suspension and disbarment.

Bosley was St. Louis' first black mayor, elected in 1993. He lost a 1997 re-election bid and went into private law practice.