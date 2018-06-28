Ex-St. Louis police employee accused of sexual assault of girls

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former human resources director for St. Louis police has been charged with child molestation and rape.

According to court records, 73-year-old Larry Brockelsby has been charged with six counts of sex crimes including rape, statutory sodomy, child molestation and statutory rape. Prosecutors say the suspect attacked two girls between the ages of 12 and 14 in 2003 and 2006 in St. Louis.

Court records say one of the victims told police the suspect raped her in the alley behind his garage. The other victim alleges the suspect molested her on two separate occasions in his basement when she went to play on his PlayStation.

The suspect is currently in police custody, but is hospitalized with a medical condition. His bail has been set at $150,000. It is not immediately clear if he has an attorney.