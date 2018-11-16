Ex-teacher Now Faces Federal Child Porn Charges

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A former St. Charles County teacher already accused of secretly videotaping dozens of boys as they undressed at a camp is now facing federal charges.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 39-year-old Matthew Hansen of Winfield was indicted Thursday on eight federal counts of attempted production of child pornography and one count of possession of child porn. His attorney did not return messages seeking comment.

Hansen was a middle school math teacher in the Fort Zumwalt School District. He resigned after state charges were filed in June.

In the state case, he is accused of videotaping at least 80 boys while they undressed before showering at an education camp. Trial in that case is in March.