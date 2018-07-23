Ex-teacher pleads guilty in fatal DUI crash

By: The Associated Press

MARSHFIELD (AP) - A former southwest Missouri teacher faces up to 15 years in prison when he's sentenced for a drunken-driving collision that killed an 84-year-old man.

KYTV reports 33-year-old Chad Bybee, of Rogersville, pleaded guilty this week to involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence. He'll be sentenced Jan. 5 in Webster County Circuit Court.

The crash happened the night of Oct. 25, 2013. Investigators said Bybee was driving in the wrong lanes of U.S. when his pickup truck collided head-on with a car driven by William Hughes, of Seymour. Hughes was killed and Bybee's two daughters were injured.

Authorities said a breath test showed Bybee's blood-alcohol level at .192, more than twice Missouri's legal limit.

Bybee was an agriculture teacher at Logan-Rogersville High School at the time.