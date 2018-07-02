Ex-Teacher Sentenced to Seven Years for Videotaping Boys

TROY - A former St. Charles County middle school teacher has been sentenced to seven years in prison for secretly videotaping boys as they undressed in a camp shower.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 39-year-old Matthew Hansen of Winfield was sentenced last week for possession of child pornography.

Hansen is also awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty in federal court to eight counts of attempted production of child porn. The state and federal sentences will run concurrently. He has yet to be sentenced on those charges, which carry a penalty range of 15 to 30 years in prison and fines up to $250,000 for each count.

Hansen is a former math teacher at West Middle School in the Fort Zumwalt district.

Authorities say the crimes happened between 2007 and 2012. School officials have cited evidence that Hansen videotaped at least 80 boys at an outdoor education camp in Cuivre River State Park in Lincoln County.

Hansen was arrested in Van Buren County, Iowa, after threatening to jump off a cellular tower.