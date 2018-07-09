Ex-Tiger QB Pitches in with Missouri Softball

COLUMBIA (AP) - The Missouri softball team is turning to a former Tiger better known for his exploits on the baseball and football fields for dugout advice.

Phil Bradley was quarterback and led Missouri to three bowl games from 1978 to 1980. He also was an All-American baseball player and spent seven years in the major leagues with the Seattle Mariners and three other teams.

Now Bradley is a volunteer assistant coach for the Missouri softball team, seeded No. 5 overall in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers host DePaul, Indiana and Illinois State this weekend at a double-elimination NCAA Regional.

Bradley spent three years as baseball coach at Westminster College in Fulton, where Missouri softball coach Ehren Earleywine was his assistant.