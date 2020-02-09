Ex-wife convicted of Missouri husband's 2007 murder

PLATTE COUNTY (AP) - A Missouri woman has been convicted of first-degree murder in the 2007 death of her ex-husband.

A Platte County jury found 59-year-old Letti Strait, of Parkville, guilty Thursday of killing Charles Cammisano. He was shot to death at his home in Riverside in September 2007.

Prosecutors say Cammisano and Strait had argued for months before his shooting because she had improperly claimed she had custody of the four Cammisano children so she could collect food stamps.

Strait's husband, Terry Strait, pleaded guilty earlier to conspiracy to commit murder and is awaiting sentencing in Cammisano's death. He testified that his wife shot Cammisano.