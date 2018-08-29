Excessive speed blamed for deadly boat crash in Missouri

CAMDEN (AP) — Authorities are blaming excessive speed for a boat crash that killed three people from Kansas at Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Missouri State Highway Patrol released its crash reconstruction report more than three months after a 1991 Regal Runabout slammed into a rock bluff in the early morning hours of May 19. The report also said the "nighttime conditions" played a role, and noted that the boat lacked navigation aids, such as a chart plotter or GPS unit.

The crash killed 23-year-old Joseph LeMark, 24-year-old Daniel Lewis, and 21-year-old Hailey Hochanadel. LeMark and Lewis were from Overland Park, Kansas; and Hochanadel was from Olathe, Kansas. Two others were injured.

Toxicology and autopsy reports have not yet been released.