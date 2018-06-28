Excitement Building for Thousands of MU Alumni in Dallas Area

(DALLAS) - With the Cotton Bowl Classic just three days away, University of Missouri alumni that call the Dallas area home are preparing for the Tigers trip to the lone star state.

Fans making the trip to Dallas will be in good company. The almost 7,000 MU alumni in the Dallas area make it one of the most popular locations for University of Missouri graduates. Todd McCubbin with the Mizzou Alumni Association said Dallas and Chicago go back and forth as the top-spots when it comes to the most MU alumni.

"There's never a shortage of folks who want to get together and watch games," Mizzou class of '95 graduate Devin Benton said. "It's great to sort of reconnect with that common bond of Columbia and the University."

"For those of us that have been out many years, you start to lose touch...but having a big alumni association in the area, it makes you feel good, makes you feel wanted," University of Missouri class of '77 graduate, Chris Abel said.

Benton said Missouri alumni are very excited for the game, especially since Mizzou's move to the SEC reduced the number of games the Tigers play in the Texas.

"There was some concern with us moving to the SEC, a lot of us locally knew we wouldn't get to see the Tigers as much as in the past," Benton said.

Benton added he's not just excited to see the Tigers, but to see college friends who will be coming to town for the bowl game.

"There are a lot of people excited to host family and other friends from school, I have a lot of friends coming in that were my college friends."