EXCLUSIVE: City council candidate drank at a bar before DWI, sources say

Thursday, March 29 2018
By: Kevin Ko, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - Employees and customers of a popular pub downtown say they saw Paul Love Monday evening, the same night Columbia police officers arrested him for driving while intoxicated.

The developments come after Love said his diabetes and hyperglycemia caused his DWI. The police report shows an officer saw a vehicle in a turn lane stay in the lane, even as the traffic light cycled at 11:40 p.m. Monday. The officer approached the vehicle and saw Love unconscious in the driver's seat.

All of the witnesses from Monday night wished to not give their names or appear on camera.

One employee said Love ordered several drinks before leaving the bar around 6 p.m.

"He frequents the bar," a different employee said.

KOMU 8 News approached Love after a Columbia Chamber of Commerce meeting and asked him what he was doing Monday night. Love responded by saying, "I have retained the services of an attorney. If you hire a professional, you should always follow a professional's advice."

When asked specifically if he was at McNally's on Monday night, he said, "What I've been told is that I've made a statement about diabetic issues and issues that happened with that. I'm waiting for evidence to be returned and that's really all I have to say about that."

Love's primary opponent, 2nd Ward incumbent Michael Trapp, reacted to the developments Thursday evening.  

"He won't talk about whether he was drinking or not, but then he will talk about his elaborate medical responses to justify his DWI. It struck me as denial or just a cover-up," Trapp said.

"Paul disqualified himself before this incident ever occurred with baseless attacks on me and there's a rink of hypocrisy here. He's made this election about character and it is about character," he said.

The election is set for April 3.

