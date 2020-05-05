EXCLUSIVE: CPD believes Mengqi Ji is entangled in log jam, plans to use net

COLUMBIA - Documents show the Columbia Police Department believe Mengqi Ji is entangled in a log jam between the southern road bridge pier and the south bank of the Lamine River near the State Route 41 road bridge.

The department announced last Wednesday, through a community briefing video, it will build a levee to continue their search for Mengqi Ji. Through a public records request, KOMU 8 received the department's plan, which includes installing a net downstream.

Documents said the net will be checked by divers on a daily basis during the investigation. The plan also noted that any wildlife found trapped in the net will be released unharmed immediately upon finding.

This is a map showing the city's plan, which KOMU 8 also received from a records request. Construction at the Lamine River is supposed to start this week.

The cost to build the levee is around $50,000 and will be split between Boone County, the city of Columbia and the Missing Person Support Center. In an email that KOMU 8 received through a public records request, the Missing Person Support Center promised to spend $10,000.

Ji, a Columbia mom who went missing on Oct. 10, 2019, was reported missing by her husband, Joseph Elledge. He was indicted for first degree murder in her case on Feb. 28, 2020 after five months of police investigation.

You can find a full timeline of the case here.