EXCLUSIVE: Deaton Comments on Big 12 Meeting

COLUMBIA - Fresh off a Monday night flight from Dallas, MU Chancellor Brady Deaton commented on his meeting with the Big 12 Board of Directors saying, "I wish them [the Big 12] the best and all that, so we'll see where that goes."

KOMU 8 caught up with Deaton has he arrived on a commerical flight into Columbia Regional Airport Monday.

"There's no delays here at all. There's some very specific things that have to be adressed. We want to address those," said Deaton. "We really can't rush these things. These are things you can't rush. I know fans get impatient I gotta say I'm very sympathetic. What I hope they will understand that this is not a set of issues that one can just press a button and be done with it. There are some issues that have to be adressed on behalf of the University of Missouri and that's what we're doing, looking out for the University of Missouri."

When asked if he had the needed votes from the SEC presidents for an invite he replied, "I'll let them speak for themselves, we're reasonably clear about where we stand."

After the meeting Monday, the Big 12 released a statement saying, "A strong desire for the University of Missouri to maintain its Big 12 affiliation was expressed. All 10 member institutions and TCU participated in the meeting."

Also discussed at the Big 12 meeting Monday were NCAA legislation, the BCS and the possibility of creating a dedicated TV network similar to that of the Big Ten.