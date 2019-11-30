EXCLUSIVE: Friend of Jefferson City double shooting suspect speaks out

JEFFERSON CITY - Dareal Mightty said he knows everyone involved in a Thanksgiving double shooting, but said he suspected something was wrong with his close friend - suspect Torry Upchurch - earlier in the week.

"He wasn't seem like himself," he said. "That was making me nervous."

According to the probable cause statement, Upchurch first went to an apartment on W. McCarty Street at around 6 p.m. Police said he knocked on the door, and when 17-year-old Earle Key, Jr. opened the door, Upchurch shot him in the face. The teenager was dead when police arrived.

"My condolences go to [Key's] mother, father and grandmother," Mightty said.

At 8:44 p.m. Thursday night, police got several 911 calls for shots being fired in the 2300 block of Southridge Drive. When they got to that scene, they found 33-year-old Shantae Hill-Cook dead in the roadway. She died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators said Upchurch and Hill-Cook were dating the past few months.

"It's a heartbroken situation, it's a heartbroken situation," Mightty said.

Upchurch later turned himself in, according to police. He reportedly walked into the department lobby covered in blood and admitted to the killings.

"By all means forgive your enemy," Mightty said. "Every situation has the reason of why it happened."

Upchurch has been charged with two counts each of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to state records, Upchurch was convicted with second-degree burglary and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony in 2014. In 2010, he was convicted with second-degree burglary and third-degree assault.