EXCLUSIVE: Owner looking for answers after dog shot, killed

CAIRO - When the Ancell family's dog, Luna, took off around the neighborhood, they expected that she'd be back. What they didn't expect, however, was that Luna would come home with a gunshot wound from a pellet gun.

They rushed Luna to the MU Veterinary Health Center, but she had to be euthanized due to internal bleeding. KOMU 8 confirmed Monday the Randolph County Sheriff's Department is investigating the case.

“When I say that this is murder — this is an animal that — as funny as it may sound… she sleeps in the same bed as me, we eat at the same time — she doesn’t eat at the table — but she has manners, she was taught well — she’s part of the family,” Royce Ancell said.

Ancell said they know Luna went into a nearby junkyard, but aren't sure where else Luna was. Ancell added the dog was well-known in the neighborhood and had no history of aggression.

"I had to come home and explain to my children that our dog was lost and dead," Ancell said. "She wasn’t hit by a car. She wasn’t running rabid and out terrorizing the neighborhood.”

Ancell said the shooting was "no accident," describing it as, "absolute cruelty, ungodly, horrible act."

“When you point a gun at something, you typically have intentions of hurting or harming whatever’s in front of you with the gun," Ancell said. "To look at anything human, unhuman in the eyes and pull that trigger—evil. Unbelievable evil.”