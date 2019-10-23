EXCLUSIVE: Witnesses, rescuer testify as drowning case heads to trial

KEYTESVILLE - A judge in Chariton County found Tuesday there is probable cause to send James Pleasant’s case to trail.

Pleasant is facing a first degree manslaughter charge in the May drowning death of his fiancée, Alicia Meyer.

In June, Troopers said Pleasant, 45, of Mendon, was driving with 32-year-old Alicia Meyer when he drove past two Route M barricades on May 31, directly into water covering the roadway. Meyer's family said she was Pleasant's fiancée.

KOMU had the only reporter present at Tuesday's hearing. Five people took the stand, including Chariton County Commissioner Dan Price, who videotaped Pleasant's car driving through floodwaters and being swept off the road.

Court documents said when the rushing water washed Pleasant's vehicle off the road, Pleasant was able to escape through the trunk, but Meyer, who was a quadriplegic, was trapped.

On Tuesday, the man who rescued Pleasant testified that Pleasant was clinging to a tree and was calm during the rescue, even after just escaping from the car.

"She trusted him and he left her," said Alicia Meyer's former sister-in-law Tonya Meyer to KOMU 8 News in June.

Pleasant's arraignment is set for November 7.