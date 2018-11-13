Excommunicated Priest in St. Louis

The punishment excludes a Catholic from the life of the church, making it forbidden for them to worship in the church. For nearly two years, St. Louis Archbishop Raymond Burke and St. Stanislaus Kostka's lay board of directors have been feuding over control of the parish's property and assets. The church recently brought in a priest, the Reverend Marek Bozek, to lead Mass on Christmas Eve at the church. A spokesman for the board of directors, Roger Krasnicki, called Burke's decision a gross error in judgment.