Execution date set for Missouri inmate

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Supreme Court set an execution date for convicted murderer Russell Bucklew.

Bucklew is scheduled to die during a 24-hour period beginning at 6:00 p.m. on March 20, 2018.

Bucklew was convicted of first-degree murder for killing Michael H. Sanders in Cape Girardeau County in March 1996, and for kidnapping and raping his ex-girlfriend Stephanie Ray.

He was granted stays of execution in 1998 and 2014. His attorneys argued a medical condition would cause him to experience extreme pain if injected with a lethal dose of pentobarbital.

Bucklew suffers from a rare congenital condition that causes weakened and malformed blood vessels as well as tumors in his nose and throat.