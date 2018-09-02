Execution scheduled for Missouri man convicted of killing deputy

By: Amber Smith and Calli Luna, KOMU 8 Digital Producers

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Supreme Court scheduled an execution for an inmate convicted for killing a deputy.

Earl Forrest was convicted of killing a Dent County Sheriff's Deputy and two other people in 2002.

The execution is scheduled for the 24-hour period beginning at 6 p.m. on May 11.