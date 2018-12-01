Execution set for former jailer who hired ex-wife's hit man

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court set an Oct. 6 execution for a former St. Louis jailer convicted of hiring someone to kill his ex-wife.

The execution date announced Monday is the second scheduled this year for 51-year-old Kimber Edwards.

He originally was to die by lethal injection on May 12, but the court canceled that. One of Edwards' attorneys had said he needed more time to complete a clemency request.

Edwards was convicted of hiring Orthell Wilson to kill his ex-wife, Kimberly Cantrell, in August 2000 at her apartment in the St. Louis suburb of University City. Prosecutors said Edwards didn't want to have to pay child support.

Edwards had contended he was framed.

Wilson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.