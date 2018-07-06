Executioners

JEFFERSON CITY (AP)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers passed a bill shielding the identities of executioners. The legislation allows past or present members of an execution team to sue anyone who knowingly discloses their identities. The Senate passed the bill 27-to-7. The House followed with a 110-to-41 vote, sending it to the governor. A previous version of the bill would have made it a misdemeanor to reveal the identities of execution team members. The bill comes after the St. Louis Post-Dispatch last year revealed the identify of a physician who has assisted with dozens of executions. The surgeon was at the center of a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Missouri's lethal-injection method.