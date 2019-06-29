Executive order establishes agricultural task force

FULTON - Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe signed an executive order Friday to establish the Missouri Food, Beverage and Forest Products Manufacturing Task Force.

This task force stemmed from a feasibility study done by the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. The study outlines three recommendations for the state:

Provide business and product development to food processing and manufacturing companies;

Establish itself as a leader advocating for foods with health benefits;

Add value to the state's major commodities, such as livestock, corn and dairy.

The task force will be in charge of creating a plan to implement the recommendations and promote Missouri-grown products.

MU Vice Chancellor of Agriculture Christopher Daubert said the goal is to enhance economic prosperity in the state.

"If successful, we could have more than 70,000 new jobs throughout Missouri and we could expand or grow Missouri’s agriculture base by an additional $25 billion a year," he said.

Lt. Gov. Kehoe said the undertaking wouldn't be possible without the collaboration of several entities, and he's excited for the state to put its best foot forward.

"Certainly Missouri is in an incredible position to be a leader in finding out ways to continue to feed the world and ways to get additional production out of the resources we have," he said.