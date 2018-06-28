Exercising For A Cause

COLUMBIA - A fundraising event at Millcreek Elementary School Tuesday helped raise money to build a library in Malawi, Africa.

At the event, workout activities such as zumba dancing, belly dancing and pilates were held from 6-9 p.m in different classrooms.

"Be the Change Volunteers" and "Invest. inc." are the charities that benefit from the fundraisers.

Melody Perry, one of the volunteers said she was very excited about her zumba class. "I hope to learn some new moves, and at the same time help an important non-profit organization." said Perry.

The money raised will be used for material costs to build a library and renovate a school. In July, a team of local volunteers will travel to Malawi for the project.

"We will be doing bricks, nails, hammer, roof, painting, anything that's required for the library to go on." said Lynda Baumgartner, another volunteer for the event.

"Be The Change Volunteers" are primarily in charge of gathering construction materials. "Invest. Inc." on the other hand will provide food, medicine, and at least one meal a day for 75 kids and 25 women.

The group needs twenty thousand dollars to build the library in two weeks time. If the building project cannot be done by then, locals will be hired to finish the project.

For more information or to find out how to contribute to the cause, log on to www.bethechangevacations.org.