Exhibit Looks to Future

The idea of the exhibit is to introduce advanced technology to students without schools having to spend thousands of dollars on it.

"Compared to a normal day in class, this is by far better," student Sam Mosley said. "It's good to get out instead of just sitting at a desk reading about it in text books or going over formulas, and here you get to come and see how this science and this technology is really incorporated."

Futurelab exhibits travel to different cities across the country, giving students a chance to explore different fields of science and technology.

"The kids get out what they put in," Futurelab employee T.K. McKamy said. "The kids can move around. They've got an assignment they can fill out. They can learn a lot of information just like a class, but they can also get hands on, get interactive, and become a part of this exhibit."

Jefferson City teacher Tim Backes said it is beneficial for students to see the technology because it won't be too long before they are using it every day.

"Most of these kids will be in college two to three years from now," Backes said. "A lot of the jobs that they will be looking at and working in are still being developed, so this is giving them an idea of what's happening in the very near future."

The Futurelab exhibit will be open to the public until 7:30 p.m. Monday at Jefferson City High School.