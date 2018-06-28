Exhibit Says More To Kansas Than Tornadoes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- An exhibit in Kanas City highlights some famous and some more obscure characters from Kansas history.

"Cowboys, Quacks, and Carousels: Stories of Kansas," a free exhibit at the National Archives in Kansas City, runs through May 28. It takes a look at Kansas history through the use of federal records, and is less a chronological look at the evolution of the Sunflower state than a glance through some noteworthy and some obscure pieces of its past.

The exhibit features several records from Kansas history, including records of land purchased under the Homestead Act in the 1800s. It also includes such things as an 1898 school report for Olympian Jim Thorpe, a member of the Sac and Fox tribe, who attended the Haskell Institute in Lawrence.