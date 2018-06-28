Exonerated Man Reflects on Prison Time

JEFFERSON CITY - On the one-year anniversary of his release, Josh Kezer returned to the prison he called home for 16 years to reflect on being convicted for a crime he didn't commit.

"The last time I saw this place I was leaving in victory, now it's a year later and I'm coming back," Kezer said. "I mean look at it, it's a compound, human beings weren't made by God to live in compounds."

One year ago, Kezer was found innocent of the 1992 murder of 19-year-old Angella Mischelle Lawless. Kezer thanks his strong religious faith for setting him free.

"The Lord (went) through the exact same thing that I went through in the courts, going through the exact same thing that I was going through in prison, and yet he held his peace," Kezer said.

Kezer has found peace in his freedom, but finds it irritating to explain why he feels no sense of revenge.

"I'm not angry, I'm not full of rage," he said. "Life is going to be a struggle for a man like me. I've been asleep for a long time and I wake up, and after a decade and a half things have changed, people have changed, technology has changed."

Kezer said he'd like to become a husband, father, and college graduate sometime in the future.