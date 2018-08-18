Expanding Columbia Marketing Startup to Add 22 New Jobs

COLUMBIA - Influence & Co., a content marketing startup based in Columbia, announced Friday via the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) that it received a $40,000 capital investment and expects to create 22 new jobs.

The DED has also offered a "strategic incentive package" that the company would receive if it meets job creation and investment criteria.

The Columbia company is a two-year-old marketing firm that has already expanded to include offices in Kansas City and St. Louis, and whose clients include Office Depot, Dell and Belfor, according to the DED.

Influence & Co.'s quick expansion has already earned it a spot on Forbes' "America's Most Promising Companies list.