Expanding Columbia Marketing Startup to Add 22 New Jobs

4 years 2 months 1 week ago Friday, June 06 2014 Jun 6, 2014 Friday, June 06, 2014 10:22:59 AM CDT June 06, 2014 in News
By: Blair Miller, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLUMBIA - Influence & Co., a content marketing startup based in Columbia, announced Friday via the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) that it received a $40,000 capital investment and expects to create 22 new jobs.

The DED has also offered a "strategic incentive package" that the company would receive if it meets job creation and investment criteria.

The Columbia company is a two-year-old marketing firm that has already expanded to include offices in Kansas City and St. Louis, and whose clients include Office Depot, Dell and Belfor, according to the DED.

Influence & Co.'s quick expansion has already earned it a spot on Forbes' "America's Most Promising Companies list.

More News

Grid
List

Colorado woman and daughters may have been strangled, court documents reveal
Colorado woman and daughters may have been strangled, court documents reveal
(CNN) -- New court documents filed in the case of a Colorado man suspected of killing his pregnant wife and... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, August 18 2018 Aug 18, 2018 Saturday, August 18, 2018 12:09:31 AM CDT August 18, 2018 in News

AP source: It's not just audio, Manigault Newman has video
AP source: It's not just audio, Manigault Newman has video
WASHINGTON (AP) — It's not just audiotapes. Omarosa Manigault Newman has a stash of video, emails, text messages and... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 10:57:37 PM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

US approves new generic competitor to EpiPen
US approves new generic competitor to EpiPen
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials on Thursday approved a new generic version of EpiPen, the emergency allergy medication that... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 8:10:26 PM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

Bomb that killed 40 children in Yemen was supplied by the US
Bomb that killed 40 children in Yemen was supplied by the US
(CNN) -- The bomb used by the Saudi-led coalition in a devastating attack on a school bus in Yemen was... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 7:41:13 PM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

Mental evaluation ordered for arson suspect in California Holy Fire after outbursts in court
Mental evaluation ordered for arson suspect in California Holy Fire after outbursts in court
(CNN) -- A judge has ordered a mental evaluation for the man accused of starting the Holy Fire that has... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 7:14:03 PM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

Prosecutor won't charge Greitens despite ethics panel review
Prosecutor won't charge Greitens despite ethics panel review
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An ethics panel says there's reason to believe that former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens broke the... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 5:43:44 PM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

Student dropped off at wrong bus stop; school speaks on safety measures
Student dropped off at wrong bus stop; school speaks on safety measures
JEFFERSON CITY - A community Facebook post on a Jefferson City page said a student got dropped off at the... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 5:22:00 PM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

Man who tried to save boat victims alleges emotional stress
Man who tried to save boat victims alleges emotional stress
BRANSON (AP) — A former employee of a southwestern Missouri paddlewheel tourist boat alleges in a lawsuit that he suffered... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 4:36:01 PM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

Forbes ranks State Tech high among two-year technical schools in U.S.
Forbes ranks State Tech high among two-year technical schools in U.S.
LINN- Forbes Magazine named State Technical College of Missouri as the third best two-year trade school in the country. ... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 3:44:00 PM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

Columbia Islamic Center moves forward with expansion project
Columbia Islamic Center moves forward with expansion project
COLUMBIA (AP) — The Islamic Center of Central Missouri in Columbia is finally moving forward with an expansion project after... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 2:37:00 PM CDT August 17, 2018 in Top Stories

Daniel Boone library system close to opening branch in Holts Summit
Daniel Boone library system close to opening branch in Holts Summit
HOLTS SUMMIT - The Daniel Boone Regional Library is a step closer to expanding its reach into Holts Summit. It... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 2:36:00 PM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

State public safety director to retire at the end of August
State public safety director to retire at the end of August
JEFFERSON CITY — Charles Juden, director of the Department of Public Safety, will step down at the end of August.... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 12:59:00 PM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

Federal prosecutors say Fulton man tried to entice minor for sex
Federal prosecutors say Fulton man tried to entice minor for sex
JEFFERSON CITY — Federal prosecutors announced Friday the indictment of a Fulton man for trying to engage in sexual activity... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 12:35:00 PM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

Missouri man who killed wife while kids hid gets life term
Missouri man who killed wife while kids hid gets life term
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A 48-year-old Missouri man who stabbed his wife to death while their three children hid in... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 10:12:00 AM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

Man drowns when watercraft capsizes at Lake of the Ozarks
Man drowns when watercraft capsizes at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway patrol says a 33-year-old man died after he was thrown from a... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 7:45:00 AM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

Moberly Police looking for suspect after armed robbery
Moberly Police looking for suspect after armed robbery
MOBERLY - The Moberly Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Break Time convenience store on U.S. Highway... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 7:35:00 AM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

Trial in 1984 Missouri teenager's death moved to new county
Trial in 1984 Missouri teenager's death moved to new county
TUSCUMBIA (AP) — The trial of a 59-year-old man facing a capital murder charge in the 1984 death of a... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 4:23:00 AM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

More than 2,500 impaired driving accidents reported in 2018
More than 2,500 impaired driving accidents reported in 2018
JEFFERSON CITY - Ninety-one people have died in impaired driving accidents so far in 2018. The Missouri Coalition for... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 4:00:00 AM CDT August 17, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3am 69°
4am 69°
5am 68°
6am 68°