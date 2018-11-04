Expanding Library Learning

But one mid-Missouri library hopes to steer you to the web instead. KOMU's Jason Lamb has more in this week's Window to the Web.

Inside the Missouri River Regional Library in Jefferson City you'll find plenty of traditional ways of doing research. And now your computer could be just as good as a book. Recently the library increased the number of databases patrons can access from home, which could mean fewer trips to the library.

"Our lives are all so busy, and if you can access something from the convenience from your home, we think that's great," said Claudia Schoonover of Missouri River Regional Library.

It's not just students that benefit.

"It's for anybody needing to do some research for whatever reason," said Schoonover.

"Information I didn't have before now. I just want to look up more and more," said Paul Farmer.

Farmer wants to find out about his family tree.

"People that didn't have time to do this research are probably going to be more involved now," Farmer said.