Expansion Begins on Danforth Plant Science Center

By: The Associated Press

CREVE COEUR (AP) - Construction has formally begun on a $45 million addition to the Danforth Plant Science Center in suburban St. Louis.

Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon, Speaker of the House Tim Jones and St. Louis County Executive Charlie Dooley were among the dignitaries to attend a Monday morning groundbreaking ceremony at the Creve Coeur research center.

The new three-story, 79,000-square-foot research facility will include labs that will accommodate advances in robotics and other technological advances. The expansion is expected to house 10 new teams of scientists and create around 100 new jobs when it opens in late 2015.

The science center says its expansion cost $45 million, including a $4.5 million state tax credit.