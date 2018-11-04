Expect delays on I-70 as students return from break

COLUMBIA — If Thanksgiving Break felt like it went by quickly, get ready for it to slow down. For those traveling on I-70 on a 90-mile stretch from Wentzville to Columbia on Sunday, MoDOT warns of potential serious delays.

Between 3 and 9 p.m. Sunday, MoDOT says drivers face serious delays as students at various universities in and around Columbia return home for the remainder of the Fall semester. This has been the case every year as speeds in high-traffic areas almost come to a halt.

David Silvester, an engineer for MoDOT's Central District, said speeds can almost be cut in half during the worst traffic of the day.

"Last year, the average speed on I-70 the Sunday after Thanksgiving dropped to around 35 miles per hour during peak travel times in some areas, a drastic reduction from the 70-miles-per-hour speed limit folks are using to drive," Silvester said.

MoDOT said in some cases, taking an alternate route on U.S. Highway 50 can save drivers some time. It is a longer stretch of road, but is expected to have much less serious traffic.

For a look at real-time traffic and road conditions before heading out, visit MoDOT's Traveler Information Map. There, drivers can view traffic incidents, real-time traffic, and even traffic cameras along various corridors of I-70. You can also call MoDOT toll free at 888-275-6636 to get the latest traffic information on Missouri's roads.

[Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include a direct link to MoDOT's Traveler Information Map.]