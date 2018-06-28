Expected Flooding Scraps Third Mo. River Race

COLUMBIA (AP) - A late June canoe race and Missouri River festival is on hold because of likely flooding.



The Missouri River Communities Network has announced the postponement of its Canoe for Clean Water: Race, Float and Riverfest. The event was scheduled for a 50-mile stretch of river on June 25 from Glasgow to Huntsdale but will be rescheduled at an undetermined date.



Expected flooding led to recent changes for two other Missouri River races. An early July race from Columbia to Jefferson City hosted by the nonprofit Missouri River Relief advocacy group will instead take place in early October on the same route.



And the yearly Missouri River 340 endurance race is moving west to the Kansas River and shortening its distance from 340 miles to 150 miles