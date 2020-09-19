Expert: Increased alcohol consumption no way to cope during pandemic

MISSOURI- The COVID-19 pandemic has caused most people to have little to no in-person social interactions due to quarantine and social distancing orders.

Several states began to implement stay-at-home mandates as the pandemic worsened and that has caused some to become dependent on alcohol.

Director of Missouri Center for Addiction Research and Engagement Denis McCarthy said after the pandemic spread in the United States, there were signs of a significant increase in alcohol consumption.

“Lots of states increased the way people could buy alcohol, and there was a reason to think that alcohol consumption in general went up significantly,” McCarthy said.

Some local liquor stores also reported an increase in sales since March, when most ordinances went into effect.

Dash Convenience and Liquor Store Sales Assistant Jack Donovan believes it's related to the closure of restaurants and bars.

“This is just where they come and get their alcohol,” Donovan said.

High volumes of drinking has become a coping mechanism. It is a form of coping that can have negative social, psychological and physical effects on those who abuse it.

“People drink alcohol both for its stimulating effects, to go out and socialize, and for its sedative effects, to calm down, relax, relieve tension,” McCarthy said. “By and large, there are more problems and negative consequences associated with drinking to cope than they are with drinking to celebrate or socialize… and drinking for drinking that is a problem in terms of… increased depression and anxiety.”

Most people can relate to feeling the pressures and stresses caused by the unknowns of the pandemic. However, McCarthy says it is not safe to drink as a way to escape from those negative emotions.

“Alcohol is not a good way of coping with negative emotions. It’s not a good way of coping with anxiety, isolation or depression, or we would prescribe it for that,” McCarthy said. “It’s a pretty easy drug to get if it worked for reducing your anxiety or depression we would prescribe it for that. We don’t because it’s not an effective way to do that but people do use it for that purpose.”

Even with fewer restrictions for places such as bars, some people are still looking to drink at home.

“With the health ordinances with COVID-19, bars can’t sell drinks if they’re open at 9 p.m.,” Donovan said. “At night I’ll be here and there’ll just be a storm of people like at nine, 10 coming home from the bars getting more alcohol to take home with them.”

Alcohol consumption during the pandemic may also affect one’s ability to follow COVID-19 protocols.

“The things that we’re asking people to do to be safe, whether it’s stay social distanced from people, keep a mask on, not touch their face, not touch the mask repeatedly, those are all hard things to do and they require a certain amount of vigilance and it’s an unusual behavior we’re not used to engaging in,” McCarthy said. “So, when people are a few drinks in, one of the things we know is alcohol really reduces your ability to kind of maintain constant vigilance.”