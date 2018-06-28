Expert Unsure About Avandia Study

A study found it's linked to increased risk of heart attack. But consensus on that report is far from universal. After the New England Journal of Medicine published its report, industry analysts pointed to the drug as an example of the government failing to protect the public from an unsafe drug. Dr. Kim Carmichael of the Washington University Diabetes Center says many patients have asked whether they should stop using the drug. Carmichael says the benefits of the medicine for controlling diabetes, at least for now, far outweigh the potential risk.