Experts Discuss Health Issues

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Experts will take on some of the toughest issues in health care today, during a round-table discussion in St. Louis. They'll take a look at how Americans of different races and geographic areas have different access to health care. Speakers will talk about underlying factors that play a role in life expectancy. The event runs from 9 a.m. to about 4:30 p.m. It's being held in the Emerson Performance Center at Harris-Stowe State University. The event is sponsored by the Institute of Medicine and the Missouri Foundation for Health.