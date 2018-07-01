Experts Question Death Penalty in Cleveland Case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Experts say a death penalty case against a Cleveland man accused of kidnapping three women and forcing one of them into several miscarriages would be close to unheard of but not a legal impossibility.

Cuyahoga County prosecutor Tim McGinty has said he's weighing capital charges against Ariel Castro, who's accused of imprisoning the women in his house for a decade while beating and sexually assaulting them.

McGinty says capital punishment must be reserved for crimes that are the worst examples of human conduct.

Several experts agree no one is on death row nationally for killing only a fetus.

Case Western University law professor Michael Benza says proof will be a challenge, especially because no human remains have been found at Castro's property.

Castro's attorney has said he'll plead not guilty.