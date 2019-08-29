Experts Say Cave Shouldn't Collapse

SPRINGFIELD - Researchers still don't know why red silt is gushing from the Sequoita Cave near Springfield, but they don't think neighbors living overhead should worry. Three cave experts waded more than 1,000 feet into the cave Tuesday, slogging through waist-deep mud. A county naturalist explored the cave with a Missouri State University geologist and a caving expert. They said they found silt-colored water flowing into the cave at almost 1,000 gallons a minute. But the group said they didn't see a collapse or evidence of a sinkhole. The silt began flowing Dec. 1, shortly after rain, ice and snow inundated the area. Now, the team will study topographic maps of the area, looking for possible cracks and sinkholes where surface water flows underground.