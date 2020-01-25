Experts say it's critical parents talk to children about violence

1 year 11 months 1 week ago Thursday, February 15 2018 Feb 15, 2018 Thursday, February 15, 2018 12:33:00 PM CST February 15, 2018 in News
By: Jasmine Ramirez, KOMU 8 News
loading

COLUMBIA - In the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Florida, psychologists and psychiatrists are urging parents to talk to their children about violence.

"It's the best way to go," said Kyle Bersted of Burrell Behavior Health in Columbia.

He said parents shouldn't feel like they need to have all the answers.

"Its okay to acknowledge that we don't know why these things happen," Bersted said. "People just do bad things.” 

He said a parent can bring up the topic by asking their child if they have heard about anything scary recently or seen anything on the news.

"I think a lot of parents will avoid or not dive into something like this," Bersted said. "Silence, in general, can give the wrong ideas to kids that it isn't a big deal."

MU psychiatrist Laine Young-Walker said children usually know about the violence.  

"It's on their mind and it's affecting them," she said.

She said parents should try to limit their child's exposure to a traumatic event.

"Keep them from seeing the repeated events on the TV over and over again because all that can do is re-traumatize someone," Young-Walker said.

She said children can develop fear and anxiety if they are not given the opportunity to have conversations and talk about their feelings.

Young-Walker and Bersted both said it's important for children to maintain normal routines. Parents should monitor how their child is responding to the traumatic event. If a child seems extremely bothered, parents should consider getting professional help.

More News

Grid
List

MU students celebrate India Day
MU students celebrate India Day
COLUMBIA- Singing, dancing, and speaking were all part of The Cultural Association of India's annual India Day celebration Saturday afternoon.... More >>
5 hours ago Saturday, January 25 2020 Jan 25, 2020 Saturday, January 25, 2020 5:05:00 PM CST January 25, 2020 in News

One arrested for domestic assault on MU campus
One arrested for domestic assault on MU campus
COLUMBIA— Officers with the University of Missouri Police Department arrested John T. McLiney, 19, on one count of... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, January 25 2020 Jan 25, 2020 Saturday, January 25, 2020 4:00:00 PM CST January 25, 2020 in News

Community concert promotes unity
Community concert promotes unity
COLUMBIA - The Choral Arts Alliance of Missouri is holding its 5th Annual Unity Concert. The goal of the event... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, January 25 2020 Jan 25, 2020 Saturday, January 25, 2020 3:53:00 PM CST January 25, 2020 in News

Fulton runners beat the cold at Hot Cocoa Hustle 5k
Fulton runners beat the cold at Hot Cocoa Hustle 5k
FULTON - About 20 Fulton YMCA members kicked the cold Saturday by bundling up and running in the 4th annual... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, January 25 2020 Jan 25, 2020 Saturday, January 25, 2020 3:48:00 PM CST January 25, 2020 in News

Boonville officials battle in charity basketball game
Boonville officials battle in charity basketball game
BOONVILLE — The third annual Superfinn Autism Foundation Guns and Hoses Event was hosted at Boonville High School Saturday. ... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, January 25 2020 Jan 25, 2020 Saturday, January 25, 2020 3:10:00 PM CST January 25, 2020 in Continuous News

7th annual ROC trail run in Columbia
7th annual ROC trail run in Columbia
COLUMBIA- More than 100 people showed up for the 7th annual ROC 7K Trail run at Cosmo Park Saturday morning.... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, January 25 2020 Jan 25, 2020 Saturday, January 25, 2020 3:04:00 PM CST January 25, 2020 in News

Veterans get free dental work in Columbia
Veterans get free dental work in Columbia
COLUMBIA – Dozens of veterans showed up to All American Dental for free dental work Saturday. Leroy Strube, a... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, January 25 2020 Jan 25, 2020 Saturday, January 25, 2020 2:04:00 PM CST January 25, 2020 in News

Como Shorts Filmmaker Showcase kicks off film festival season
Como Shorts Filmmaker Showcase kicks off film festival season
COLUMBIA - The Como Shorts Filmmaker Showcase hosts multiple local artists this weekend to present their films. The showcase... More >>
9 hours ago Saturday, January 25 2020 Jan 25, 2020 Saturday, January 25, 2020 1:54:00 PM CST January 25, 2020 in Top Stories

Local filmmakers present their work at Como Short Showcase
Local filmmakers present their work at Como Short Showcase
COLUMBIA - The CoMo Short Showcase highlights local filmmakers and their original work in the community. The goal is... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, January 25 2020 Jan 25, 2020 Saturday, January 25, 2020 4:45:00 AM CST January 25, 2020 in News

Joseph Elledge back in court on Feb. 3
Joseph Elledge back in court on Feb. 3
COLUMBIA - A hearing has been set for Joseph Elledge on Feb. 3 at 3:00 p.m. at the Boone County... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Friday, January 24, 2020 8:02:00 PM CST January 24, 2020 in News

Boonville area residents may see increase in EMS transportation time
Boonville area residents may see increase in EMS transportation time
BOONVILLE – With the closing of Pinnacle Regional Hospital in Boonville, it will likely take longer for emergency officials to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Friday, January 24, 2020 7:50:00 PM CST January 24, 2020 in News

Missouri prisons paring back as prison population drops
Missouri prisons paring back as prison population drops
BOONVILLE (AP) - Missouri is planning to cut more than 1,700 beds at prisons across the state. Department of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Friday, January 24, 2020 6:47:00 PM CST January 24, 2020 in News

Callaway County Sheriff has one in custody in murder investigation
Callaway County Sheriff has one in custody in murder investigation
GUTHRIE TOWNSHIP - Deputies have one suspect in custody in a murder investigation. The Callaway County Sheriff's Office said there... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Friday, January 24, 2020 5:41:00 PM CST January 24, 2020 in News

University officials cite county warning for campus closure
University officials cite county warning for campus closure
COLUMBIA - Students avoided slick roads after the University of Missouri closed campus on Friday. The school alerted students... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Friday, January 24, 2020 2:07:00 PM CST January 24, 2020 in News

Students and parents concerned about CPS cancellations
Students and parents concerned about CPS cancellations
COLUMBIA - After a heavy snow fall Thursday night, Susan Stephenson received notifications that Columbia Public Schools would not be... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Friday, January 24, 2020 1:28:00 PM CST January 24, 2020 in News

Columbia road crews to start plowing all city streets Friday afternoon
Columbia road crews to start plowing all city streets Friday afternoon
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Public Works Street Division will start plowing and treating all city streets at 1... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Friday, January 24, 2020 12:08:00 PM CST January 24, 2020 in News

Boone Electric reporting more than 180 outages
Boone Electric reporting more than 180 outages
COLUMBIA - Boone Electric Cooperative is reporting outages affecting nearly 5,000 customers Friday morning. The outages are reported across... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Friday, January 24, 2020 10:22:00 AM CST January 24, 2020 in News

MU closes campus Friday due to weather
MU closes campus Friday due to weather
COLUMBIA - Officials with University of Missouri announced campus is closed Friday due to weather. The university earlier announced a... More >>
1 day ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Friday, January 24, 2020 5:29:00 AM CST January 24, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 28°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11pm 28°
12am 28°
1am 28°
2am 28°