Experts Say Long Winter Saved Grapes from Early April Freeze

4 years 1 month 4 weeks ago Sunday, May 04 2014 May 4, 2014 Sunday, May 04, 2014 8:19:18 PM CDT May 04, 2014 in News
By: Kelsey Kerwin, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

ROCHEPORT - Freezing temperatures in early April threatened to damage Mid-Missouri vineyards even more than winter already has, but one grape grower said the harsh winter actually helped protect his vines from the recent spring freeze and is confident consumers will not suffer this season.

Larry Lopez is the Vineyard Manager for Les Bourgeois Vineyards. He said the extreme winter set back the bud break of the grapes, so the recent freeze didn't damage them.

"The cold weather that we've been having all winter set back the bud break that we could've had," Lopez said. "If we did have that bud break then the freeze we had would've hurt, so the winter actually helped us in a way."

Horticulture specialist Patrick Byers said the vines were able to tolerate the cold temperatures because of the stage of development they were in at the time.

"The buds we're beginning to develop, but the shoots were definitely not out yet so the vines were able to tolerate fairly cold temperatures," Byers said. "Everything depends on the stage of the growth of the vine and the absolute temperature."

Byers said a frost on grapes is much more devastating if it comes later in the spring than if it comes earlier in the spring.

Although the long winter protected Mid-Missouri grape vines from the recent freeze, Lopez said it still took a toll on the vines.

"This year we've had a lot of cold snaps, or long spells of cold weather, and it's really put a hard hit on our plants," Lopez said. "The vines are only temperature ready for certain degrees below freezing, and we've had so many consecutive days below freezing and below zero temperatures that it has been really hard on the grape vines."

Lopez said he expects a large loss of crop this season.

"We've actually lost a lot of our primary buds on these grapevines, so we will still have our secondary and tertiary buds, but the primary bud on a lot of these vineyards are already burnt off due to the hard freeze."

Lopez said he is confident his consumers won't suffer because they have a big inventory and will still produce a large amount of secondary buds.

"We'll get the grapes and the wine made one way or another because we have so much inventory and stock now," Lopez said. "It is going to impact us a little bit, but I don't think the consumers will really be hurt by this."

He said he thinks smaller vineyards in Mid-Missouri will suffer more severely from the loss.

"It's really going to hit them hard," Lopez said. "It's going to be a loss to some of the individual, non commercial wineries or vineyards; a complete loss to them. "

Byers said the amount of crop produced on a secondary bud depends on the type of grape.

"Some types of grapes will produce abundant crop on the secondary buds, but others produce very little of any crop on the secondary," Byers said.

He said it is still too early to know if the crop of grapes in Missouri will suffer this season.

"We don't have a clear picture of what the crop is going to look like and that won't be evident for probably several more weeks," Byers said.

Byers said the potential loss of crop this season could affect the price consumers pay and could force the Missouri Department of Agriculture to modify the percentage of grapes in a bottle of wine allowed to be from somewhere outside the state.

"There's several scenarios that could play out," Byers said. "One is a higher price paid for the grape crop. Secondly, in the event of a year where we have a short grape crop, or we don't have a sufficient grape crop to meet needs then the Department of Agriculture's requirements can be adjusted to allow a higher percentage of grapes in a bottle of wine to come from outside the state."

Ultimately Byers said he thinks Missouri grape-growers will still be able to produce a good supply of wine despite the harsh winter setbacks.

"We'll have an adequate supply of Missouri wine and of course it will be good quality," Byers said. "The only difference is some of those grapes may be forced from outside of Missouri."

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:43:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:24:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Fourth hottest June on record
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 6:48:18 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 4:31:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:09:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:42:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 10:10:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 paddlers woke up bright and early Saturday to compete in the Missouri River Freedom... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 8:29:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missouri is under an excessive heat advisory until 10 p.m. Saturday and people are doing whatever it takes... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
(CNN) -- "The Dancing Doctor" has agreed to give up her medical license for at least two and a half... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:01:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Police search for suspect after shots fired in a domestic disturbance
Police search for suspect after shots fired in a domestic disturbance
COLUMBIA - Officers responded to a call for shots fired on Forest Avenue and Grand Avenue on Saturday around 2... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 6:46:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 86°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
1pm 85°
2pm 86°
3pm 87°
4pm 88°