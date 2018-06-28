Experts say plunging DOW will have little effect, but stay alert

By: Chelsea Haynes, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - Local experts say there’s no need to worry just yet, regarding Monday’s Dow plunge.

"We’ve weathered worse storms,” said Joe Haslag, professor of economics at the University of Missouri.“I don’t want to discount the fact that people lost wealth yesterday,” Haslag said, but “people understand the stock market can be volatile on a day to day basis.”

Brad Miller, Branch Manager and First Vice President of Investments at Stifel, Inc., said spikes like the ones seen in Monday's market can be violent, yet Miller encourages local investors to simply stay calm, when the market gets rough.

“We try to tell people not to lose sight of their long term goals,” said Miller.

CNN Money reporter David Goldman, chronicled four major reasons as to why the stock market took a 4.6% plunge on Monday, making it the biggest percentage drop since 2011, during the European debt crisis.

Goldman said the following four reasons are why U.S. stocks took a nosedive on Monday:

  1. Fear the Feds will increase interest rates

  2. Increasing the cost of borrowing money 

  3. Low bond yields

  4. Unhealthy stock increases

One thing all three of these men can agree with is the market analysts, who according to CNN Money, said the market due for a slight drop.

Miller said one of his Chief Investment Advisors, said the market was coming up on 120 years without a 5% pull back, making it the longest time ever to have seen little change in the market.

“We have had a tremendous longevity in this bull market without much of a pull back,” Miller said. “We were due for a one [a market decline].

Although the stock market took a hit on Monday, Miller encourages clients to purchase stocks when the market drops to further their long-term investments, such college and retirements funds like the 401K and the 403B.

“I always try to tell people to have a little extra money on the sidelines,” Miller said.

“When it [the market] dips, don’t go crazy, but buy a little something on the dip. That way when the market heads back up, you’ve actually taken advantage of situations like this.”

Professor Haslag, former researcher for the Dallas Federal Reserve, said sometimes there's really no direct answer for spirals like the one Wall Street saw on Monday. 

"Sometimes we just hit those tipping points, and if I tip, then maybe the guy next to me tips, then the machine next to him tips, and then we're almost 1200 points down." 

For a deeper look into how the stocks bounced back on Tuesday, after the dramatic plunge on Monday, take a look into CNN Money's most recent article for Tuesday. 

