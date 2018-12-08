Experts say St. Louis recovery still lags behind

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Analysts with PNC Bank say the metropolitan St. Louis area is taking steps toward economic recovery, but not as fast as many other places.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that PNC economists wrote that St. Louis has lagged behind the national and Midwest averages since the end of the recession, and that lag is expected to continue through the year.

The good news is that the region's median family income of $54,600 tops the national average of $53,100.

PNC expects continued improvement in the housing market, with prices rising 2.7 percent this year in the St. Louis area.