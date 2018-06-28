Experts Target Obesity at Health Summit
Obesity increases the number of cases of Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer. One out of every four Missouri residents is obese, more than one million out of the state's 5.8 million population, not including people who are considered overweight.
"They're not crying wolf, it is an issue," said Rep. Ray Weter.
"If we could control obesity, we would have a step in the right direction as far as better health for Missourians, " said Gwen Ratermann, associate director of the Missouri Center for Health Policy.
Organizers hope they'll have better news about the battle of the bulge to discuss at next year's Health Policy Summit on Oct. 26 in Jefferson City.
