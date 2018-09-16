Explore St. Louis Ads Use Sex to Sell

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Convention and Visitor's Commission's new ad campaign uses sex to appeal to its target audience.

The commission has four ads appearing on Chicago buses. One reads, "size doesn't matter, we'll prove it to you," with a photo of the Gateway Arch, in hopes that young people will visit St. Louis. Other ads cite a "two-night stand" and a "hook up for a quick in and out." A fourth ad talks about "keeping it casual."

The ads then link to the website, weekendquickie.com where consumers can get information about various St. Louis sites.

Donna Andrews, director of public relations for the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission said, "We've generated an impressive quantity of site visits to weekendquickie.com and some good buzz - exactly what we were hoping to accomplish in a crowded and competitive media market!"

The visitor's commission said the site has gotten a lot of attention in a short amount of time and the ad have helped encourage young people in Chicago to visit St. Louis.