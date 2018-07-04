Exploring Options for Cold and Flu Treatment

5 years 8 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, October 16 2012 Oct 16, 2012 Tuesday, October 16, 2012 12:30:00 PM CDT October 16, 2012 in News
By: Peter Terpstra
loading

COLUMBIA - Cold and flu season is just right around the corner.

So if you've got a bug that needs treatment, it's important to know your options.

Patty Clover of Clover's Natural Market said natural remedies are a good place to start cold and flu treatment.

"Most of us probably start with the childhood remedies of chicken soup and lots of rest. I do believe there are things like lemon juice, Vitamin C, there are herbal remedies that can help. But if you start with just the simple things, salt water passages through your nasal or your throat, has always been recommended," Clover said.

Clover suggests first turning to a natural remedy when sick, but if you don't get better, then you should consult a doctor and take their recommendations for prescriptions or other over-the-counter medicine.

Gene Forrester works as a pharamacist at D&H Drug Store in Columbia. He said the regulation of natural remedies and pharmaceutical are different.

"I'm not real sold on some of the natural products. They have very little requirements for testing so they have a lot of wiggle words in their medical claims and there is very little supervision as far as what's actually in there," Forrester said.

Although, Forrester does agree with one natural remedy for cold and flu treatment: honey. He said especially for children less than 4 years old, honey is an effective alternative as a cough suppressant. He also said the Food and Drug Administration decided young children needed different treatment than young adults; therefore, he recommends honey as a cough suppressant.

 

More News

Grid
List

Columbia residents carry on the tradition of fireworks wars
Columbia residents carry on the tradition of fireworks wars
COLUMBIA - While technically illegal, the Fourth of July fireworks war on Brodie drive is something many residents look forward... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 6:16:00 PM CDT July 04, 2018 in News

Lake Ozark police take on lip sync challenge
Lake Ozark police take on lip sync challenge
LAKE OZARK - Law enforcement officers all over the country are challenging each other to lip sync battles, and Lake... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 6:09:00 PM CDT July 04, 2018 in News

Winner of Jefferson City hot dog eating contest downs record number of dogs
Winner of Jefferson City hot dog eating contest downs record number of dogs
JEFFERSON CITY - A competitive eater gobbled up a record-breaking 35 hot dogs in 10 minutes Wednesday at the 12th... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 5:57:00 PM CDT July 04, 2018 in News

Crowds feel the heat at the Salute to America festival
Crowds feel the heat at the Salute to America festival
JEFFERSON CITY - Dozens of people sported their red, white and blue Wednesday at the Salute to America Festival in... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 5:41:00 PM CDT July 04, 2018 in News

Fulton police officer injured in fireworks incident
Fulton police officer injured in fireworks incident
FULTON - A Fulton police officer was seriously injured in a fireworks incident, according to a Facebook post from the... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 2:41:00 PM CDT July 04, 2018 in News

Fulton parade honors longtime military officers
Fulton parade honors longtime military officers
FULTON - The seventh annual Fulton Independence Parade added a special addition to the tradition this year. "We decided... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 1:54:00 PM CDT July 04, 2018 in News

Defending champ Chestnut sets record with 74 hot dogs
Defending champ Chestnut sets record with 74 hot dogs
NEW YORK (AP) — Joey "Jaws" Chestnut extended his reign as champion eater at the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 1:18:55 PM CDT July 04, 2018 in News

Woman, 92, allegedly killed son who wanted to put her in a nursing home
Woman, 92, allegedly killed son who wanted to put her in a nursing home
(CNN) -- A 92-year-old woman allegedly killed her son in Arizona because she did not want to be sent to... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 7:48:00 AM CDT July 04, 2018 in News

An unmoving woman fell from an SUV into an intersection. The driver calmly picked her up and drove off
An unmoving woman fell from an SUV into an intersection. The driver calmly picked her up and drove off
(CNN) -- Video out of Tampa, Florida, shows what appears to be an unconscious woman fall out of a moving... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 5:08:00 AM CDT July 04, 2018 in News

Employee hurt in explosion at Missouri pyrotechnics company
Employee hurt in explosion at Missouri pyrotechnics company
PLEASANT HOPE (AP) — An employee was seriously injured after an explosion inside a Missouri pyrotechnics company. KSPR-TV reports... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, July 04 2018 Jul 4, 2018 Wednesday, July 04, 2018 4:27:00 AM CDT July 04, 2018 in News

City of Columbia responds to police union's criticism
City of Columbia responds to police union's criticism
COLUMBIA - Monday's city council meeting got off to a tense start when Alan Mitchell, president of the Columbia Police... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 5:41:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Construction forces annual "Fire in the Sky" to move locations
Construction forces annual "Fire in the Sky" to move locations
COLUMBIA - "Fire in the Sky," the city of Columbia's annual fireworks show and celebration, has relocated to Lucky's Market... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 5:15:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Hikers found dead in Alaska identified as Columbia residents
Hikers found dead in Alaska identified as Columbia residents
JUNEAU, Alaska - Two missing hikers whose bodies were found Monday were from Columbia. The National Park Service tentatively... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 2:16:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Lawsuit filed in November ballot issue after fuel tax added to bill
Lawsuit filed in November ballot issue after fuel tax added to bill
JEFFERSON CITY - A November ballot issue is under attack after the house bill attached to it was changed to... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 1:22:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

UPDATE: One man dead, another wounded in Kansas City shooting, suspect arrested
UPDATE: One man dead, another wounded in Kansas City shooting, suspect arrested
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - Police say one man was killed and another critically wounded when they were shot outside of... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 12:53:00 PM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Trump administration to reverse Obama-era guidance on use of race in college admissions
Trump administration to reverse Obama-era guidance on use of race in college admissions
(CNN) -- The Trump administration is planning to rescind a set of Obama-era policies that promote using race to achieve... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 11:40:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
(CNN) -- Flying to the beach may be more expensive this summer. Rising fuel prices are pressuring airline profits.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 10:26:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News

Holiday traffic builds; safety precautions advised.
Holiday traffic builds; safety precautions advised.
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT are stepping up safety efforts as the Fourth of July travel... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, July 03 2018 Jul 3, 2018 Tuesday, July 03, 2018 10:16:00 AM CDT July 03, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 89°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
9pm 85°
10pm 84°
11pm 82°
12am 81°