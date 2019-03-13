Explosion blasts through welding store in Audrain County
MARTINSBURG - One person is in the hospital after an explosion erupted at a welding store.
"You could see the flames coming over the smoke and pieces of the building falling off from stuff was exploding," said Dainiel Turner, a teenager who lives near the welding store.
According to fire officials, six people were inside Fennewald Custom Welding when the blast happened. Four of the six people were inside the store area.
The fire erupted around 1:30 P.M. Tuesday afternoon. Martinsburg Fire Department, Wellsville Fire Department, Montgomery Fire Department and Little Dixie Fire Department responded to the fire.
The Wellsville Optic-News reported the business' owner, Craig Fennewald, is being treated for burns. Martinsburg Fire Chief Roger Cope said an ambulance took Fennewald to University Hospital.
Brandy Nichols, general manager of Teddy Joe's Bar and Grill, said she had to close the bar down because of the explosion.
"We had to close for a few hours because the whole block was evacuated," Nichols said.
The smoke from the fire spread to neighboring businesses and homes.
"At one point, smoke covered the whole building. You couldn't even see the building," Turner said.
Locals said the explosion shook their windows and made a huge sound.
The building is destroyed and emergency crews are still investigating the cause of the blast.
