Explosion Destroys Imperial Home

2007 The Associated Press

IMPERIAL (AP) - An explosion destroys a home south of St. Louis, but a grandmother and her young grandson emerge without injuries. It happened in Imperial. The names of the woman and boy have not been released. The child is about 5 years old. The woman told firefighters she was in her kitchen when she heard and felt two explosions in the basement. She was knocked to her knees, got up and grabbed her grandson, then ran outside. A spokesman for the Rock Community Fire District says the house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived about 9:45 a.m. Friday. The house was destroyed and a neighboring house sustained some exterior damage. The cause remains under investigation.