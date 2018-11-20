Explosion levels western Missouri home

By: The Associated Press

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - Investigators are focusing on natural gas as the possible cause of an explosion that leveled a house in western Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports the blast in Independence early Tuesday afternoon was felt two miles away.

No injuries were reported. All three members of the family that has occupied the three-bedroom home since 1971 were away at the time.

Videos from television news helicopters showed the walls flattened and the roof collapsed, with only the chimney still standing.

Neighbors reported smelling natural gas after the explosion, but the homeowner said there had been no odor of gas about 90 minutes before the blast.

Two firefighters were taken to a hospital as a precaution to be treated for heat exhaustion.