Explosions, Fire Clear Downtown St. Louis Building

ST. LOUIS (AP) - One of the largest office buildings in downtown St. Louis has been evacuated amid a fire and a series of explosions in the street outside in an area where construction work has been underway.

Occasional fireballs shot out from a hole in the pavement Tuesday evening as firefighters battled flames that appeared to come from underground. The cause was not immediately known.

There were no reports of injuries. The blasts happened just before 5 p.m. outside the One US Bank Plaza building, located across from the St. Louis Convention Center.

Several hundred people work in the office building, including bank employees, lawyers and other professionals.