Express Scripts

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Governor Blunt, Congressman William Lacy Clay and others will be on hand Friday to mark the opening of Express Scripts' new headquarters on the University of Missouri at St. Louis campus. The event is scheduled for 1p.m. Friday afternoon. Express Scripts officials say the pharmaceutical benefit manager is the largest Fortune 500 company to locate on a university campus. The 315,000 square-foot building houses 1100 workers.