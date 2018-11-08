Extending the Emergency Assistance System

"Growing up if there was ever a phone call that needed to be made, it was my brother or I that would make the phone call to interpret for our parents because they didn't have the technology that they have now," said Nick Dignan, Asst. Pastor of Bible Baptist Church.

The Cole County Sheriff's Department created a new emergency email for people with hearing impairments. All they need to do is send an e-mail that states where they are and what is wrong. Only cell phones with internet access can use this system. But, the Cole County Sheriff's Department said it's a step forward for emergency roadside assistance.

"What we're trying to [do] is to give a method. It's not the solution, but it's a start in embracing the deaf community and allowing them access to the same data, the same information that the hearing community has," explained Greg White, Cole County Sheriff.

Dignan says his family appreciates the sheriff's office's effort to help the hearing imparied community.

"I think it's a good start. I think there's a need for text to be available," he said.

He says people with hearing impairments and no email capabilities need the text messaging to alert emergency personnel of their situation. To use the emergency system, just send an email to leetext@colecounty.org

The system hasn't been used yet.