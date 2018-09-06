Extension Given to Mo. Suspect in Grandma's Death

HOLTS SUMMIT (AP) - A mid-Missouri man accused of killing his grandmother will be given more time to undergo a mental evaluation.

Callaway County judge Kevin Crane on Monday granted the Missouri Department of Mental Health's request for another 30 days to complete an evaluation for 19-year-old Ryan Koebel.

Koebel is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of armed criminal action and three counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer. Prosecutors say he stabbed and shot his grandmother, Karen Cates, in January 2012 at their Holts Summit home. After he left the house, Koebel allegedly pointed a gun at drivers and at law enforcement officers.

The Jefferson City News Tribune reports that another case review is scheduled March 7. Koebel is scheduled to be tried May 12.